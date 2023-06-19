Justice delayed by a decade

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Photos from an apartment on Fountain Rock Way in Edgewood date back to April 21st of 2013—-the day Robert Wesley Johns was gunned down in cold blood.

Captain Andrew Lane is with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

“Mr. Johns was located inside his house deceased and he past away from a gunshot wound to the head,” said Lane, “When we were processing the crime scene, we noticed that it had been disturbed and rummaged through as if someone was looking for something.”

During the investigation, which followed, detectives learned on the same day as the murder, Johns had sold an SUV for more than $5,000.

Tragically, it appears Johns was so happy with the sale that he shared the news with several people, and police believe two people or more decided to rob him that night.

“There were some witnesses that came forward that told us they could hear a commotion during the course of the robbery in Mr. Johns’ home,” added Lane, “We’re hopeful that there are still other witnesses out there, yes, but we did speak to some ten years ago.”

The witnesses also heard gunshots in what would be the final seconds of Johns’ life, and there was no sign of forced entry suggesting the victim knew his killers.

Detectives are hoping people that may have been too afraid to come forward with information a decade ago may feel safer doing so now.

“There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle in any one of these cases especially the cases that stretch as long as a decade,” said Lane, “and any detail that someone has could be the detail that pushes us down the road to finally coming to some kind of conclusion.”

You can also remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.