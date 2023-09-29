Watch Now
Jury clears BPD sergeant accused of pulling gun on bartender

Baltimore Police Department Patch
Posted at 8:57 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 08:57:49-04

BALTIMORE — A jury exonerated a Baltimore Police sergeant who was accused of pulling a gun on a bartender at Tequila Sunset in West Baltimore.

Prosecutors said an intoxicated Larry Worsley threatened the bartender after refusing to pay his $42 tab.

RELATED: BPD sergeant arrested after pulling out gun to dispute restaurant bill

Worsley was also charged with assault for allegedly grabbing a female companion by the hair and dragging her to their car.

His police powers had been suspended as the case played out.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates released this statement following the verdict.

"While the jury has found Officer Worsley not guilty, it is essential to acknowledge the pain and frustration this verdict may cause within our community. We must respect the legal process, even when it yields outcomes that may not align with our expectations. This case underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to build trust and transparency between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

