Junior racers converge on Autobahn Speedway to honor late racer Max Pound

JESSUP, Md. — Max Pound was living the fast life, posting some of the fastest times at Autobahn Dulles. His family and friends called him generous and quick to help others.

However, it all stopped when, at 12 years old, he lost his two-year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Friday, young racers from across the Mid-Atlantic competed for $500 in prize money in honor of the 12-year-old in the first Max Pound Junior Racer Invitational.

In addition, all nine Autobahn Speedway locations and both Accelerate Indoor Speedway locations will donate 25 percent of their sales to The Lilabean Foundation, a non-profit founded by a local mother dedicated to providing funding for pediatric brain cancer research.

"He [Max] loved everything sports. Whether that was baseball, football, swimming, or e-carting, he just had such a love for these things," said his mother Carol. "The important thing about Max that set him aside from anyone else was his kind and gentle spirit... He always looked out for the little guy."

Max was diagnosed in November of 2020 and was showing positive results in recovery one first year after surgery.

"Even though Max was doing so well in the first year, we kind of knew what was going to happen reading the statistics and the numbers," said Max's father, Frank. "So, events like this will bring awareness for other kids who get this terrible diagnosis."

Max was one of the 4,000 kids diagnosed yearly with pediatric brain tumors.