“Juneteenth is literally a day of jubilee!"

BALTIMORE — From singing songs of freedom, to stitching quilts of history, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum brought Juneteenth culture to life.

The museum held its Juneteenth Jubilee, with a little something for everyone.

One highlight was renowned quilt artist Dr. Joan Gaither leading a talk as visitors created their own Juneteenth quilt block.

Museum workers say the celebration of Black History doesn't end when the day is done.

"We are here to connect people to African American history and culture in Maryland 365 days of the year right? So, yes we have Black History Month. Yes, we have Juneteenth, MLK Day. But outside of those three significant federal holidays or moments, I think we're here to fill in the gap," said Robert Parker, chief curator of the museum.

There was also a film screening, a concert by the Carter Legacy Singers, and monologues highlighting Black women in the arts.