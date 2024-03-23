June Keatley will represent Maryland in 2024's Scripps National Spelling Bee

BALTIMORE — June Keatley outspelled the students in her school, bested more than 35 students in Maryland, and now she is moving on to nationals.

The 10-year-old Phoenix native now holds the coveted Maryland Sports Spelling Bee Champion title and moves on to the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

In the 23rd round, she faced off against finalists Arianna Counsell from Roland Park Country School and 2022's Maryland spelling bee winner, Miles Hubbert from Kent School. Keatley winning word, phlebotomy.

Maryland Sports Commission & Maryland Stadium Authority From Left to Rights: 2nd Place Arianna Counsell, 1st Place June Keatley, 3rd Place Miles Hubbert

"This was the first time that the Maryland Sports Spelling Bee was held in person since 2019," said Graham Whaples, Project Administrator for the Maryland Sports Commission and emcee of the event.

"So to have the spellers back, in person, with their family, guardians, and school representatives watching them compete was a great thing to see and be part of," Whaples continued.

WMAR's own meteorologist, Christopher Swaim, was also in attendance. He was the pronouncer.

The bee represents public, private, and homeschool institutions in areas such as Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Kent County, and Queen Anne's County, to name a few.

Keatley will be representing Maryland in the National Spelling Bee.

Congratulations June!