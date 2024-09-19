'& Juliet' hits the Hippodrome on September 22

BALTIMORE — It's a show that asks what if Shakespeare rewrote his greatest love story to give Juliet a second chance.

And also included hit hip hop songs from the 90's and early 2000's.

"& Juliet" opens this weekend at the Hippodrome.

The award-winning Broadway musical starts with an alternate ending of Romeo and Juliet, where Juliet lives, and also features Shakespeare and his wife, Anne.

All the music in the show comes from Swedish songwriter Max Martin, the brain behind 27 chart-topping singles, including songs by Katy Perry, The Backstreet Boys, and Celine Dion.

"The music is.....you will know every song," said Teal Wicks, who plays Ann in & Juliet, "and if you don't know every song, you will leave singing them, and you get to have a little bit of a fulfilling emotional journey. So, it's just kind of your perfect musical."

The show runs for eight performances at the Hippodrome from Sunday, September 22, to Saturday, September 28.

