Judges give sentences to 3rd graders

BALTIMORE — Maryland judges are usually known for giving rulings in the courtroom, but today they were reading sentences aloud to third graders across the state.

This is apart of Reading & Robes, a National Judicial College initiative. It was made possible by a grant from the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Education Fund.

The judges read from books which covered themes of justice, fairness, and the law.

One of these page turners was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s children’s book, Turning Pages: My Life Story.

Students participating in the program took a piece of Baltimore history home with them in the form of a copy of The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership, and Legacy.