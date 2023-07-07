Judge rejects BGE's motion to dismiss for mootness, extending restraining order

BALTIMORE — A judge has rejected BGE's motion to dismiss for mootness, extending the temporary restraining order for 60 days according to a press release.

This comes after the Plantiffs won a hearing that resulted in a 10-day temporary restraining order that:



Directed BGE to stop installing exterior regulators without a homeowner's written consent

Stopped BGE from threatening to shut off gas service

Required BGE to restore gas service to anyone who had it terminated because they refused an exterior regulator

This week, BGE filed a motion to cancel the Plantiffs' request for a preliminary hearing by voluntarily agreeing to stop installing exterior regulators without written consent the release said.

The judge rejected this motion and the next hearing is now postponed until September 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.