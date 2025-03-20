Judge orders Maryland to release data on horseshoe crab deaths

BALTIMORE — A national environmental group has forced Maryland to release its data on horseshoe crab deaths, which have skyrocketed in recent years.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the state's Department of Natural Resources to get records on tens of thousands of horseshoe crab deaths - and a federal judge in Anne Arundel County just sided with the organization.

"Mass mortality" events have led to problems like "thousands of horseshoe crabs clogging" Ocean City canals for three years in a row, 2021-2023, the group noted.

Medical companies harvest horseshoe crabs for their blue blood, which is used to detect toxins in drugs and medical devices, according to the press release.

That's led to double the horseshoe crab harvests since 2017 - but the organization hopes getting official numbers can "reveal the extent of overharvesting" and help fast-track the switch to synthetic alternatives to the blood.

Maryland's DNR must now release the data within 30 months.

The department responded that it "will discuss the ruling with counsel and determine options and next steps."