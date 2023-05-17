Judge issues sentence in gun exporting conspiracy

ROSEDALE, Md. — A Rosedale man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for sending guns and military items to help separatists in Cameroon.

Tamufor Nchumuluh St. Michael, 42, of Golden Ring Road, is one of eight people who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, which involved sending dozens of rifles (including sniper rifles and bayonets), more than 35,000 rounds of ammunition, scopes, zip-tie handcuffs, and a camo suit, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

The conspirators bought the items in 2018 and 2019; St. Michael bought at least 24 rifles that he picked up at a gun shop in Essex. The items were confiscated after being sent in a shipping container to the Port of Baltimore, to depart in January 2019 for Onne, Nigeria.

Separatists from Cameroon's English-speaking regions have been fighting since 2017 to break away from the country's French-speaking majority, reports Voice of America. The rebels were hiding in neighboring Nigeria, and a large group of them surrendered today.

St. Michael was sentenced yesterday for violating the Arms Export Control Act. Other conspiracy members include Godlove Nche Manchoe, Tse Ernst Bangarie, Edith Ngang, Eric Fru Nji and Wilson Nuyila Tita (who each got more than 3 years in jail); Wilson Che Fonguh is awaiting sentencing.