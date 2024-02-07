Judge dismisses racial discrimination case against Atlas Restaurant Group

BALTIMORE — After nearly four years, a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Atlas Restaurant Group has been decided.

The case was dismissed by a federal judge Wednesday due to a lack of evidence.

Back in June 2020, Marcia Grant and her son were denied seating at the Ouzo Bay restaurant in Baltimore for "not meeting dress code requirements."

PAST: Atlas Restaurant Group responds to video showing young boy being denied seating

Grant's son, who was 9 years old at the time, was wearing athletic shorts and an Air Jordan shirt. A video later surfaced of a young Caucasian boy who was dressed similarly.

The company later fired the manager seen in the video and another person.

Grant was required to prove the video recorded at that time provided circumstantial evidence of discrimination.

The judge stated ‘no reasonable jury could conclude that by a preponderance of the evidence, Atlas Group intentionally discriminated against Plaintiffs because of their race, and Plaintiffs have not demonstrated that any material facts in the record are disputed.’

Officials say Wednesday's motion was granted after the court concluded neither the video nor the press releases issued by Atlas Group, constituted evidence of racial motivation.