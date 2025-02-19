JPMorganChase expands employment opportunities for military spouses

41 news jobs for Maryland military spouses.

JPMorganChase announced employment opportunities in the Baltimore area through their virtual call center program.

The initiative offers flexible roles that help spouses of military members overcome employment challenges.

Challenges are usually created by frequent relocations and limited access to local job markets.

"One of the best things for me is the job portability. I'll be able to take my job with me when the military decides to move on from the D.C. area. I can take it with me because I'm a virtual representative," said Christine Abbott.

JPMorganChase operates call centers in Baltimore, Detroit and Atlanta.

Creating more than 200 jobs.

Since 2011, the firm has hired more than 18,000 veterans and employs more than 3,000 spouses.