Journalist turned novelist reflects on journey

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Picture this. Annapolis, 1931.

That's the setting for one of the books by journalist turned novelist Mary K. Tilghman.

She's the author of several romance and historical fiction novels.

All set in some familiar places, like Ocean City, Chincoteague, and Annapolis.

"They're stories about strong women who are on a path, and a journey let's say, and they have something to overcome and they have to fall in love along the way," Tilghman said.

Tilghman has her own Maryland love story.

Born in Baltimore, she grew up in Severna Park, went to UMBC, and married "a Catonsville boy."

That's where she and her husband of 42 years raised a family.

"Ahh, I met my husband on a blind date. And when he took me home, he asked for my phone number and I thought he was just kidding me so I gave it to him in Spanish. That ought to be in a book," Tilghman said as she laughed.

Tilghman's novels are also the places she's written about.

She had a 45-year career as a local newspaper reporter.

Then spent over a decade as a travel writer in the region until her daughter convinced her to try novels.

"In 2015, my daughter said, 'You know mom, I think you should National Novel Writing Month with me this November. And I said, ok. And two years later, I had a novel published," Tilghman said.

Tilghman remembered a story she did from her journalism days on the Maryland Romance Writers Society.

While I was interviewing them, they said 'Oh you should join us.' And I thought, in your dreams. I never thought I would write a book," Tilghman said.

She did and loved it.

It can encompass historical, or it can be modern. It can be sweet. It can be steamy.

Tilghman still uses her reporting skills today, researching backgrounder for her historical novels.

For one, she found inspiration here at the Annapolis Inn.

"I just remembered this from writing the travel guide. And so, so this was my inspiration was this room, this room and the secretary being in the corner," Tilghman said.

Tilghman will be one of 25 local romance writers who will be featured here this Saturday at Park Books, at their Spark in the Park event.