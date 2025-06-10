Jordan Moses and Takala Robinson sentenced for murder of 17-year-old student and string of robberies

An 18-year-old Jordan Moses from Anne Arundel County and a 22-year-old Takala Robinson from Baltimore were sentenced to 45 and 25 years for murder along with a string of armed robberies taking place in Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Worcester Counties.

According to the Attorney General's office, Moses and Robinson murdered Anthony Johnson, a 17-year-old Glen Burnie student, on June 1st, 2022.

Weeks later, Moses and Robinson went to Ocean City, where they carried out three armed robberies over several days.

Both of them were arrested the following day in Baltimore County. During the arrest, a handgun was confiscated from Moses, which had been used in previous crimes tied to a criminal organization both Moses and Robinson were involved with.

Stolen property from Ocean City was also found in Moses's possession.

On December 5, 2024, Robinson pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal organization resulting in death, conspiracy to commit the murder of Anthony Johnson, and armed robbery. On January 10, 2025, Robinson received a sentence of 25 years of incarceration.

On January 10, 2025, Moses pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal organization resulting in death, the first-degree murder of Anthony Johnson, and armed robbery. On May 28, 2025, after a contested sentencing hearing, Moses was given a life sentence, suspending all but 45 years of incarceration.

“This shocking and senseless string of serious crimes traumatized victims and claimed a young man’s life, sobering reminders of the devastating damage caused by violent criminal organizations armed with illegal guns,” said Attorney General Brown. “Our Office will do whatever it takes to protect Marylanders from destructive, life-altering crimes, and hold accountable those who terrorize our communities.”