Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Joppatowne High School senior honored by Governor Wes Moore for her apprenticeship

Franzy Servano named Maryland's 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year
Courtesy: Harford County Public Schools
Franzy Servano named Maryland's 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year
Posted

Franzy Servano, a senior from Joppatowne High School, is the Maryland 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year.

She received the honor from Governor Wes Moore last month, during National Apprenticeship Week.

"Receiving the Maryland Youth Apprentice of the Year award is an incredible honor."

Servano is a student with Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program and is a part of the Defense Interns program.

She's rotating through four defense contractors during the year, and gaining experience in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and troubleshooting.

"To anyone with ambitions or considering similar opportunities: take the leap and apply! You'll never know where life will take you, so greet every opportunity with open arms," Servano says.

She plans to major in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics after she graduates from high school.

Franzy Servano
Franzy Servano, a senior at Joppastowne High School, stands in front of the Maryland State House with her award recognizing her as the Maryland Youth Apprentice of the Year for 2024.

"Franzy's dedication to her apprenticeship and her passion for learning are inspiring," says Harford County Public Schools Dr. Sean Bulson. "Her success demonstrates the power of connecting students with hands-on experiences that prepare them for high-demand careers."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices