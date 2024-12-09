Joppatowne High School senior honored by Governor Wes Moore for her apprenticeship

Franzy Servano, a senior from Joppatowne High School, is the Maryland 2024 Youth Apprentice of the Year.

She received the honor from Governor Wes Moore last month, during National Apprenticeship Week.

"Receiving the Maryland Youth Apprentice of the Year award is an incredible honor."

Servano is a student with Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program and is a part of the Defense Interns program.

She's rotating through four defense contractors during the year, and gaining experience in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and troubleshooting.

"To anyone with ambitions or considering similar opportunities: take the leap and apply! You'll never know where life will take you, so greet every opportunity with open arms," Servano says.

She plans to major in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics after she graduates from high school.

