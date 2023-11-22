Joppa park getting new "Mariner Man" statue

JOPPA, Md. — A "Mariner Man" statue is known for welcoming visitors to Mariner Point Park in Joppa, but after seven years, Harford County is replacing it.

The county's Parks and Recreation department will install a "more durable sculpture of the Mariner Man" in January.

Harford County posted on Facebook that the current sculpture is "rotted and is not salvageable" - and they can't give it away.

The county said:

"Lots of people were asking if they could have the Mariner Man, or if we could save it. Unfortunately, the Mariner Man is too far gone and we are unable to save it or sell/store/give away."

The Mariner Man statue was last replaced in 2016.