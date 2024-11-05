Jones Junction owners give Upper Chesapeake Health largest donation ever

BEL AIR, Md. — The owners of Jones Junction car dealership have given $20 million to UMD Upper Chesapeake Health - the largest donation ever made to the Bel Air hospital.

Danny and Gail Jones made the donation to support mental health and primary care at Upper Chesapeake, announced the University of Maryland Medical System.

The hospital's new bed tower will be named "the Danny and Gail Jones Tower," and the primary care center will be renamed "the Danny and Gail Jones Primary Care Program at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health."

Danny and Gail Jones are third-generation owners of Jones Junction. The family has given a total of almost $1 million to Upper Chesapeake over previous years.

The Joneses made the announcement at a large gala at the Baltimore Marriott, which also raised $1 million for Cancer LifeNet.

Danny Jones said in a statement:





You are only here for a short period of time, and you have to do what you can, while you can, to help the community. We do that through our business every day and so do the incredible team members at UM UCH.

Elizabeth Wise, the hospital's president and CEO, noted that "while Harford County is a growing community, there’s still the feeling of friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors. And that’s exactly what Danny and Gail have done."

