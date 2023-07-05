Johns Hopkins Medicine warns some MyChart messages may be billed

BALTIMORE — Starting July 18, some nonurgent Johns Hopkins Medicine MyChart messages submitted by some patients may be billed according to a message from the hospital.

While most messages will not be billed, some messages require more time for review and response.

If replying to a message takes more than five minutes and requires clinical judgment, the clinician may bill insurance for medical advice messaging, the message said.

Some insurance companies now recognize MyChart medical advice messaging as a covered service.

"After careful review, we see this change as a way to make sure our clinicians have the time they need to review and respond appropriately to your concerns, just as they would with an in-person or video visit," the message said.

Here are some example of MyChart messages that will be billed.



A new issue or symptom requiring medical assessment or referral

Adjusting medications

Chronic disease check-in and management

Flare-up or change in chronic condition

To learn more about medical advice message billing, click here.