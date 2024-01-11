Watch Now
Johns Hopkins Medicine reimposing mask requirements at all Maryland properties

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 12:54:56-05

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Medicine is reinstating mask requirements at all their Maryland properties.

The policy goes into effect January 12, and applies to all employees, patients and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

"Respiratory illnesses--including COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to rise — resulting in increased hospitalization rates, while vaccination rates remain low among the general population," Hopkins said in a letter to patients.

Hopkins said it hopes to enforce the mandate on a short-term basis.

Others including the University of Maryland Medical System have also reimposed similar mask wearing requirements.

The Marylnd Department of Health currently recommends such mandates once COVID and flu hospitalizations exceed 10 per 100,000 residents.

