Johns Hopkins impacted by widespread cyberattack, personal information may be affected

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System is investigating a recent cybersecurity attack that affected their networks, as well as thousands of other large organizations around the world.

The breach was discovered on May 31 and Johns Hopkins says it took immediate steps to secure the systems.

According to the University website, the initial investigation suggests the breach impacted personal and financial information, including names, contact information, and billing records.

Hopkins says the attack has had no negative impact on the operations of either Johns Hopkins University or the Johns Hopkins Health System.

Right now, they are still investigating the scope of the incident and will reach out to all those impacted in the coming weeks.

They plan to provide additional resources, including free access to credit monitoring.

For assistance enrolling in credit monitoring, please call (888) 703-9247 weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

