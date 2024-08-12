Johns Hopkins Hospital offering free physicals for student-athletes

BALTIMORE — Good news for student-athletes!

Johns Hopkins Hospital is offering free pre-participation physical exams for middle and high school students.

It will be on Tuesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 22 from 4-7 p.m., held at the Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center on 601 N. Caroline Street.

The goal is to reduce barriers for student-athletes, ensuring students have access healthcare.

Additionally, free tickets will be offered to the first 100 students to receive an exam to an Orioles game for those attending the August 13 event.

