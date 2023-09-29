Johns Hopkins holds mass casualty drill to prepare for the unknown

BALTIMORE — Training for an emergency situation.

Today, Johns Hopkins Hospital held a mass casualty drill.

The goal was to test the staff's ability to deal with a major surge of patients.

Surgeon-in-chief, Doctor David Hackam talked about why these exercises are so important.

"The city, the region, the country is seeing more and more of these events, whether it's bus crashes or shootings. And so we always have to be prepared," Dr. Hackam said.

And that's what today's about.

The actors, with fake blood, had all levels of trauma.

Doctor Hackam says they tried to create an environment as close to the real thing as possible.