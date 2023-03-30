Johns Hopkins finds Safe Streets associated with lower shootings, murders

Johns Hopkins University's Center for Gun Violence Solutions released a report on Safe Streets on Thursday showing it to have "yielded important reductions in homicides and nonfatal shootings in these neighborhoods."

In the report's Key Findings, researchers say that "During the first four years of program implementation across the five longer-running sites, Safe Streets was associated with a statistically significant average reduction in homicides of 32%."

The report also indicated that the program showed a reduction in nonfatal shootings by an average of 23%.

On the report, Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement saying "I am proud of Safe Streets staff members who work tirelessly to mediate conflicts and promote peace in our communities. Together, we are committed to delivering improved public safety outcomes for all Baltimoreans."

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) also released a statement on the release of the report.