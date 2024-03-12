Watch Now
Johns Hopkins Children's Center holds Teddy Bear Clinic for patients

Mar 12, 2024
BALTIMORE — Being hospitalized can be a scary experience for anyone, especially for those at a young age.

That's why Johns Hopkins Children's Center is stepping up to do something about that fear.

On Tuesday the medical facility held a Teddy Bear Clinic for pediatric patients.

They say the goal is to not only reduce fear and nervousness but to help young people understand hospitalization.

Patients at the center had a chance to be doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to their fuzzy pals.

The event is part of Child Life Month, which celebrates child life specialists who help children cope with their diagnosis or hospitalization.

