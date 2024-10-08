Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical celebrates 250 years

It started at the dawn of the American Revolution and had already cared for countless people before the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Over two centuries later, it's still breaking new ground in medicine.

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center celebrated its 250th anniversary.

"It was here that we were the first to administer the smallpox vaccine and set the national standard for burn treatment. It was here where we opened the first ICU in the country with 24-hour coverage and multi-disciplinary focus," said Johns Hopkins University president Ron Daniels.

Bayview started in 1714 as the Baltimore County and Town Almshouse.

After a few location changes, it settled into its current Southeast Baltimore location in 1886.

Johns Hopkins took over ownership in 1984.