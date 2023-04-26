Johnnycake Elementary cuts the ribbon on new bike rack

CATONSVILLE, Md. — One class of first graders proved no voice is too small to spark change on Wednesday and that it never hurts to ask.

Students at Johnnycake Elementary in Catonsville wanted to ride their bikes to school but didn't have a bike rack.

So when County Executive Johnny Olszewski paid their school a visit they made their voices heard and asked if they could get one installed.

Wednesday Johnny O' visited again to cut the ribbon on their brand new bike rack.

One of the class leaders expressed his thoughts on the win.

"It's very important so I can stay safe and my bike can stay safe as well," said Kambryn of Johnnycake Elementary. "I just really wanted to do this to keep my school family healthy and to make sure they just be happy."

The rack comes at a perfect time too.

National Bike to School Week starts next Wednesday.