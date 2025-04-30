Job fair for graduating high school seniors

BALTIMORE — Twenty days and counting.

That’s how long seniors in Baltimore City Schools have until they graduate and go out into the real world. And Wednesday, they got a little help from Mayor Brandon Scott.

The mayor’s second annual job fair for graduating seniors took place at Coppin State University. Around 100 small- and large-size businesses, state and local agencies, and colleges were on hand.

“We just want all of our young people as they exit high school to have the best opportunities,” Scott says. “And we’re so thankful for so many of them coming and showing up. I’ve had some tell me about getting jobs on the spot. Others who are gonna have the interest in talking to those folks. And this is just about creating opportunity for our youth.”

The students also attended entrepreneurship and professional development workshops led by Coppin students and staff.