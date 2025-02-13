Joann to close all Baltimore-area stores

BALTIMORE — Joann crafts store will close all but one of its Maryland stores, the company confirmed.

The longtime business will close thirteen locations in Maryland, including all the Baltimore area stores.

Only the Annapolis store will remain open.

Joann has stores in Parkville, Bel Air, Columbia and Westminster, in the Baltimore region.

It also previously announced the closure of its longtime Owings Mills store.

Joann said:

Subject to court approval, we expect going-out-of-business sales will begin at these stores on Saturday, February 15, and could continue for several months.

It's part of a nationwide closure of a majority of Joann stores - 500 out of 800.