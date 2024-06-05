Joan Jett to be a guest splasher for the Orioles game against the Texas Rangers

BALTIMORE — Are you ready to rock 'n' roll? Joan Jett is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at an Orioles game and then heading over to the Bird Bath to be the guest splasher. This is for the 7:05 p.m. game on June 28 against the Texas Rangers.

Jett is a lifelong Orioles fan, in addition to being a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter. She sang the national anthem last year at Game 1 of the American League Division Series game at Camden Yards.

She's known for her time with the Blackhearts, which formed in 1979, and Top 40 singles like "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."

The Orioles debuted the 'Bird Bath Splash Zone' last May. Every time the Orioles hit for extra bases, fans in the section are be sprayed with water.

This mimics what the players started doing in the dugout last April.

When a player records an extra base hit, he looks to the dugout and does "the sprinkler". That signals his teammates to turn the fountains on. Players in the dugout then stream water out of their mouths.

Usually 'Mr. Splash' sprays the fans in stands but there have been guest splashers before including Governor Wes Moore and team owner, David Rubenstein.

June 28 is 98 Rock Night at Orioles Park. You can find more information on tickets for the game here.

