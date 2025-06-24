Jimmy John's launches Summer Menu of Ultimate Temptation (S.M.U.T)

Jimmy John's has the perfect promotion for booktokkers who love sandwiches.

The company is turning the heat up this summer with a limited menu and a two-part romantasy audiobook.

The Summer Menu of Ultimate Temptation is made up of four sandwiches, meant to go with your beach read.

The Spicy East Coast Italian, the Beach Club, the Ultimate Porker and the Kickin Ranch Chicken Wrap are the special items on this S.M.U.T. menu.

To get the Jimmy John's audiobook, titled "The Blade and the Brine," you have to be logged into your Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards account and use the promo code BEACHREAD with your online or app order at participating locations. Part 1 will be available to guests who order with the code between June 23-2,9 and part 2 will be available to guests who order with the code between July 1-6.

Part 1 will be delivered by email to those customers on July 1, and part 2 on July 8.

"So yes, you'll want to come back for seconds," the company says.

Walton Goggins, of The White Lotus, narrates the romantasy novel.

“‘The Blade and the Brine' has everything you want in a beach read—drama, desire, a little danger,” said Goggins. “Recording it got pretty steamy. Pair it with a Jimmy John’s sandwich and, well... things get hot, fast.”