Jimmie’s Chicken Shack brings the jams to Naptown Music Feast

Posted at 9:24 PM, May 15, 2023
CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Jimi Haha will lead his Jimmie’s Chicken Shack band on stage this Saturday at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for the Naptown Music Feast.

Named after a place in Harlem, the Shack has played The Rev, 8x10, Chambers, Our House, Memory Lane, and, of course, Hammerjacks.

This story comes with a warning. The son you’re about to hear will be stuck with you for the rest of the night.

Jimi grew up in South Bowie, and he was writing songs at the age of 14. His first break with his first band came at the Bowie Skate Rink. They won the battle of the bands and won $500.

In the 90s, the Shack Band came to be. Making it onto MTV.

This Saturday, join Jimmie’s Chicken Shack at the fairgrounds. Gates open at noon.

