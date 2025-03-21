JHU medical students find out where they will take the next step in their careers

BALTIMORE — New memories while starting their careers in the medical field.

Johns Hopkins University held its Match Day Friday morning.

It's when medical students learn where they will be doing their residencies.

There, they will focus on one field of study, getting hands-on experience working directly with patients in hospitals across the country.

One student says all of them have the ability to connect with patients and make a difference in their communities.

"The doctor-patient relationship is one of the few remaining spaces where trust can flourish across divides, where a conservative farmer and a progressive physician can work together toward healing, where a refugee and a native born American can connect through their shared humanity, and where the wealthy executive and the unhoused individual can both receive care, guided by the same ethical principles," said Marcelina Kubica, a fourth-year medical student.

That student also encouraged her peers to use their roles as physicians to make all feel welcome in the community.