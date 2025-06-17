Watch Now
JCPenney closing doors for good in August at Annapolis location

Paul Sancya/AP
A closed JCPenney store is shown in Roseville, Mich., Friday, May 8, 2020. Across the country, in industries of every kind and size, the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has devastated businesses small and large. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — JCPenney announced they'll be closing their doors for good at their Annapolis location on August 17.

This means the store's 74 employee will be laid off.

The company was unable to negotiate a long-term lease at the store located at the Westfield Annapolis Mall.

According to a JCPenney spokesperson, "they've been unable to find another suitable location in the market."

"Unfortunately, we were not able to negotiate a long-term lease for JCPenney store at the Westfield Annapolis Mall in Annapolis, MD and have been unable to find another suitable location in the market. The JCPenney store will close its doors to the public on Sunday, August 17. We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Annapolis, MD, location through the years, and we hope to continue serving them throughout our nearly 650 stores nationwide and at JCPenney.com," a spokesperson said.

The department store is expected to be replaced by Hobby Lobby, among several other stores, according to the mall's leasing website.

