ANNAPOLIS, Md. — JC Penney is set to close next month at Annapolis Mall (formerly Westfield Annapolis).

According to a Feb. 27 report to the state's labor department, the department store will shut down as of April 12.

It currently employs 74 employees.

The department store is expected to be replaced by Hobby Lobby, among several other stores, according to the mall's leasing website.

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when they might be opening.