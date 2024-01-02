JBGB's in Remington to close its doors

BALTIMORE — JBGB's in Charles Village will be closing down effective immediately, the business announced on their Facebook page Tuesday.

According to the post, the business is closing due to financial circumstances.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce today that we will be closing JBGB's restaurant permanently. We are proud of the experience and product we provided these last two years and we gave it our all to be a proper neighborhood restaurant to the community," the business said in their statement.

The Butcher and the 'Wich will continue service through the end of the week for any customers who want to come one last time or two.

John Brown General and Butchery in Cockeysville will remain open to serve customers.

Their last day open will Sunday, January 7.