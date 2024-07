ABERDEEN, Md. — The Aberdeen Jazz Festival had a vibe for just about every music lover.

The elegance of jazz, the spirit of gospel, and the heavy bass of rap hit the ears of all those in attendance.

This was the first year for the free event, held at Festival Park in downtown Aberdeen.

The jazz festival was organized by Saint Stephens AME Church.

The Essex church recently opened an Aberdeen campus.

The festival was a way of introducing the church to the community.