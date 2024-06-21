Watch Now
Japanese-goods store opening in downtown Towson

Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 21, 2024

A Japanese-goods store is apparently opening its second Maryland location, in downtown Towson.

Ebisu Life Storeis "coming soon" to the former Urban Outfitters building at the corner of York Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ebisu Life Store offers toys, plushies, stationery, access to "gacha" toy vending machines, beauty supplies, mugs, snacks, drinks, and more. Its website says: "Founded October 2013 in Osaka, Japan, Ebisu is a unique life store that offers thousands of product categories from Japan."

The company has been opening stores around the U.S., mostly in shopping malls, since 2020. It opened a shop in Rockville, Montgomery County, in 2022.

Urban Outfitters spent about 10 years in the York Road building, before moving over to the new Circle East shopping center in 2021.

Downtown Towson has been attracting many new businesses in recent years, mostly eateries.

