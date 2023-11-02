January death at hospital declared homicide

A 63-year-old man died at a Baltimore hospital back in mid-January, but on Wednesday, November 1st, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared his death a homicide.

This declaration brings the homicide count for 2023 to 227.

Police got involved on the afternoon of January 7th, when "Eastern District patrol officers responded to a restaurant.. for a report of a male experiencing a behavioral crisis."

According to police, the man, identified today as Paul Bertonazzi, was threatening to harm himself and others, medics tried to help, but he was "combative and refused treatment."

Eventually, a crisis intervention team was able to take him to a nearby hospital to get treatment.

Less than a week later, police were notified that Bertonazzi died at the hospital.

Now, homicide detectives are investigating his death. According to police, doctors determined that he died "as a result of trauma to his body."

They added that the death was not a result of his being in police custody.

"The Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigation Response Team (SIRT) responded to the scene and is investigating this incident. Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was contacted, however they concluded that this incident is not a police-involved death."



-Baltimore Police Department - Homicide Update 11/2/2023

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.