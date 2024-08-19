Janitor thrown in prison for stealing $100k in marijuana from St. Mary's County grower

ABELL, Md. — A St. Mary's County judge threw a janitor in prison for stealing nearly $100,000 of cannabis from his employer.

For seven months, Eric Dickerson, 51, worked on the custodial staff for a licensed cannabis growing and processing plant in Abell.

Prosecutors say Dickerson took large amounts of marijuana from the business and hid it in trash bags before hauling it off the property.

“The Defendant leveraged his position of trust and with a nefarious purpose," said County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. "What elevates the ugliness factor of this crime is the stolen items are controlled dangerous substances. This cannabis could have contributed to broader illegal drug distribution and criminal activity."

The state asked the judge to sentence Dickerson to a decade behind bars.

But the judge instead gave him eight-years, which is still above state sentencing guidelines that recommends between six months and five-years for felony theft.

Dickerson was also ordered to pay $99,480 in restitution.