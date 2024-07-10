Jamie Costello to throw first pitch when O's take on Blue Jays July 29

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore legend will take the mound on July 29 when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jamie Costello is set throw the first pitch before the Orioles' doubleheader.

"We’re excited to welcome longtime Baltimore journalist, Jamie Costello, to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to celebrate his retirement by throwing a ceremonial first pitch. Our entire Orioles family wishes Jamie all the best as he begins his next chapter."

The pitch will occur before the 3:05 pm game.

"What an honor. The Orioles have invited me to throw out the first pitch on July 29th. It will be before the first game of a doubleheader. I promise no lob, it will be a fastball high and tight. To share this moment with my boys and Cheryl...well.....," said Costello in a Facebook post.

Jamie announced his retirement from WMAR in May after 37 years of storytelling in Baltimore.

His last on-air appearance was June 14.