James McHenry Elementary/Middle School goes back-to-back in mayor's attendance challenge

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore school is celebrating back-to-back wins in the city's attendance challenge.

James McHenry Elementary/Middle School received the mayor's attendance challenge award on Friday after reducing chronic absenteeism by 22% in the 3rd quarters.

They reduced absenteeism by 25% in their quarter two win.

"That's staff, and it starts with the staff. We model what we want from our students. So, when we're showing up each and every day, it makes students want to show up in each and every day when we bring positivity and energy, and great lessons and instruction, it makes students want to come to school," said Denita Plain, principal of James McHenry Elementary/Middle School.

"I think learning is fun. The atmosphere is good. The staff is wonderful. The teachers are good. The students aren't that bad. The students are very nice."

The school uses monthly incentives to encourage students to show up every day. This month, students get treated to Kona Ice.