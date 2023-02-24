Jail call and Instagram photo helps land Baltimore killer behind bars for life

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life in prison for a quadruple shooting that left one man dead back in 2020.

A jail call and an Instagram photo Jeremiah Tehohney posted of himself one day before the incident helped investigators crack the case.

It was the night of March 28 when shots rang out by the New City Mart located in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard.

On scene officers discovered Anthony Covington lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second victim was found on the steps of a nearby residence. Two more later walked into Shock Trauma.

Those three survived, but Covington didn't.

One victim recalled standing in front of the store with Covington, when he noticed a silver Infinity circle the block twice.

The car eventually pulled up to the light at the intersection of Washington Blvd and Ostend Street, at which point Tehohney got out and began firing.

A private security camera captured footage of the incident.

Crime scene technicians collected 14 bullet fragments and 28 spent 9mm spent shell casings from the scene.

Detectives later came across a photo of Tehohney on his Instagram page, wearing a distinct outfit that the shooter was seen in.

Through investigation it turned out they were one and the same.

Tehohney was ultimately arrested about a week after the shooting.

In court, prosecutors brought up a call Tehohney made in jail in which he was heard saying Covington "wasn't his only body."

He'd also previously been convicted in 2018 for being a minor in possession of a firearm.