J.Crew Factory and CAVA to open at Hunt Valley Towne Centre

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Two new stores are coming to Hunt Valley Towne Centre - J.Crew Factory and CAVA restaurant.

Greenberg Gibbons, which oversees the shopping center, said J.Crew Factory is set to open this summer and CAVA is expected to open next year.

J.Crew Factory offers discounted selections from the classic clothing store; it will be located on the upper level of the mall, between Renewal and Five Below. J.Crew Factory also recently opened a store at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.

CAVA, which offers Mediterranean fast-casual food, will be next to Mission BBQ, in the new addition to the shopping center off of McCormick Road. Mission BBQ opened there in December.

Tracey Holehan, Senior Vice President and Director of Leasing for Greenberg Gibbons, said in a statement: