Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

It's your Valentine's Day weekend planner!

weekend planner
WMAR
weekend planner
Posted
  1. Cocoa-llective-Sat.: Celebrate all things chocolate at the Union Collective in Baltimore. All of the businesses will have chocolate-themed food and drinks, from cupcake flights to chocolate truffles and chocolate cocktails. The event runs tomorrow from 12-5 p.m.
  2. Love Walk- Sat.: You can feel the love in downtown Havre de Grace. The city is hosting a love walk tomorrow where customers can leave Valentine messages at participating shops. You can also vote for which store or restaurant has your favorite hot chocolate!
  3. Stop, Swap, and Save- Sun.: Cycling enthusiasts are encouraged to come out to a huge bicycle swap called "Stop, Swap and Save." It's at the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Westminster. There will be bike vendors there, and bike-centric non profits like "bike ms".
    Admission is $10 and the event goes from 9a.m. - 2 p.m.
  4. Blind date with a book- Sat.: Don't judge a book by its cover. Instead, go on a blind date with one at the following Baltimore County Public Library locations —> Owings Mills, Perry Hall, Towson.
  5. Yoga at the Zoo- Sat.: Bring out your wild side for Valentine's Day! There's a 60 minute yoga session designed or beginner and advanced yoga lovers! It goes from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Get your tickets here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are