It's your Valentine's Day weekend planner!

Cocoa-llective-Sat.: Celebrate all things chocolate at the Union Collective in Baltimore. All of the businesses will have chocolate-themed food and drinks, from cupcake flights to chocolate truffles and chocolate cocktails. The event runs tomorrow from 12-5 p.m.

Love Walk- Sat.: You can feel the love in downtown Havre de Grace. The city is hosting a love walk tomorrow where customers can leave Valentine messages at participating shops. You can also vote for which store or restaurant has your favorite hot chocolate!

Stop, Swap, and Save- Sun.: Cycling enthusiasts are encouraged to come out to a huge bicycle swap called "Stop, Swap and Save." It's at the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Westminster. There will be bike vendors there, and bike-centric non profits like "bike ms".

Admission is $10 and the event goes from 9a.m. - 2 p.m.

Blind date with a book- Sat.: Don't judge a book by its cover. Instead, go on a blind date with one at the following Baltimore County Public Library locations —> Owings Mills, Perry Hall, Towson.

Yoga at the Zoo- Sat.: Bring out your wild side for Valentine's Day! There's a 60 minute yoga session designed or beginner and advanced yoga lovers! It goes from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Get your tickets here.

