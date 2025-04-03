It's 'Slime Time' at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

It was ooey, gooey, and green. And it was all in good fun.

Today, patients at the Hopkins Children's Center got to have a little fun at the expense of the doctors and medical staff.

It was slime day, thanks to the Hole In the Wall Gang Camp.

A nonprofit founded by late actor Paul Newman that goes into children's hospitals around the country.

10-year-old James Kennedy was one of the patients who got to do the slimming.

"What time is it?" Kennedy asks everyone in attendance.

The crowd screams, "Slime time!"

"I enjoyed doing the swimming, like, enjoyed seeing that," the 10-year-old says.

The patients also got to make their own slime and do crafts.