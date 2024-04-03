It's Sensory Sensitive Sunday at Chuck E. Cheese

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — April is World Autism Month, and Chuck E. Cheese is partying. 

The King of Birthday parties and 90’s pizza will host a nationwide Sensory Sensitive Sunday event on Sunday, April 28.

At each location, the lights will be dimmed, and the volume of the games along with the background music will be lowered. 

This is in service to any kids in the building with sensory issues, as brightness and high-volume sounds can be overstimulating. 

A few Chuck E. Cheese spots will have an additional Sensory Sensitive Sunday event this Sunday, April 7th. 

For all participating Baltimore locations, click here

