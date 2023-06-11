'It's really neighbors helping neighbors': Non-profit provides free medical care with pop-up clinic

BALTIMORE — This weekend, Remote Area Medical held a pop-up clinic offering free medical and vision care.

The non-profit travels around the country, partnering with providers in the local community, to be able to provide free dental, medical, and vision care to anyone in the community who doesn't have access to these services or can't afford them.

"It's really neighbors, helping neighbors and when we have the buy in of the community, we have very successful clinics, and we help as many patients as we possibly can," said Michael Mayes, clinic coordinator for Remote Area Medical.

RAM will be back in Largo, Maryland, the weekend of November 11 at Prince George's County Community College.

They're always looking for volunteers as well as donations to help support their mission.

Click here to participate or contribute.