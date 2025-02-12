It's not a snow day for everyone in the Baltimore City Public School System

BALTIMORE — Schools might be closed but there is plenty of work happening outside of them. Crews were up all night clearing parking lots, shoveling sidewalks and making sure areas were clear when Baltimore City Public Schools reopen.

The work begins even before the snow starts to fall. The executive director of facilities, Scott Washington, says they salt the parking lots and sidewalks ahead of potential snow storms.

The crews are charged with clearing snow and shoveling sidewalks for more than 160 properties.