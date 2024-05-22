It's never too late to relive or experience the magic of prom

OWINGS MILLS, Md — It’s never too late to experience prom for the first time or to relive it. 60 residents aged 82–99 at the Atrium Village Senior Living Community had a senior prom today.

These seniors got the V.I.P. treatment. A limo service took the residents from the front entrance of the building, through the surrounding community, and to the back entrance.

The red carpet didn’t stop there. Dinner consisted of steamed shrimp, crab balls, fruit, and more.

The prom queen was resident Pat Curtice. The 94-year-old, who is turning 95 this year, has led a life similar to a jazz song filled with complex rhythms and chord progressions.

Pat was born and raised in Florida and moved to New York City, followed by Connecticut.

She played upright bass in the Danbury Symphony and the Doctors Symphony in NYC.

She eventually became a wedding planner and is considered a trailblazer in the field.

Her date was a 93-year-old gentleman named Randy Edwards. Folks at the senior living community say they have the hots for each other.