It's never too late to realize the 'Power of Aging'

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — They say 80 is the new 60, and 40 is the new 20.

No matter how many years one ages, getting older doesn't have to mean feeling "over the hill."

This was the message of the 37th annual Power of Age Expo at the state fairgrounds.

The Baltimore County Fair highlighted products, services, and resources to help people age gracefully.

”We have lots of senior center exhibits that people can play games and engage,” says Ethel Rasmussen, communication manager of the Baltimore County Department of Aging.

“We also, on the other side, have a living with dementia road map feature area where you can walk through, sit on different bench stops, and learn about the different things that a person, newly diagnosed with dementia, or a care partner may need to know.”

